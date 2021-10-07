Wrightbus honoured to showcase to the world

THE world’s first hydrogen double decker bus will be on display to the world after its maker, Wrightbus, was chosen to be part of a prestigious event showcasing the best green innovations in the UK.

Wrightbus was selected as one of 12 green innovators from across the nation to take part in the Government-hosted Global Investment Summit on October 19, which will showcase the best of UK innovation and green technology.

Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by members of the Royal Family, the Summit will demonstrate Britain’s commitment to green industries of the future ahead of COP26 and promote the UK as the best destination for foreign investment.

Around 200 investors attending the Summit will see the latest cutting-edge innovation - including Wrightbus’s world-first hydrogen double decker - that is helping deliver key areas of the PM’s Ten Point Plan, helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number one centre for green technology.

The event aims to drive billions of pounds of investment across the UK.

Wrightbus owner and Executive Chairman, Jo Bamford, said he was proud to be showcasing the firm’s world-leading technology at the event alongside other UK innovators.

“We’re honoured to have been invited to showcase our world-first Hydroliner hydrogen double decker bus at the prestigious Global Investment Summit,” he said.

“Thanks to investment into research and development, Wrightbus has become a true world-leader in zero-emission bus transport technology. From the launch of the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus to the launch of the fastest-charging EV double deck on the market, our innovation in the sector is unsurpassed.

“To date, our zero-carbon buses have covered more than half a million miles, preventing almost 1 million kg of CO2 from entering the atmosphere on those journeys. We need to ensure hydrogen-powered transportation is a viable and cost effective alternative for the UK to hit its net zero objectives.

“We’re proud to be part of the movement that’s leading the world to create technological solutions to ensure a net zero future, whilst also creating green jobs and boosting the UK’s green economy.

“As a nation, we could create a world-leading hydrogen ecosystem allowing us to become one of the best hydrogen-producing countries in the world - but continued investment into the sector is vital for such projects to have a truly global impact.”

The Ten Point Plan will mobilise £12bn of government investment to create and support up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the UK - and unlock three times as much private sector investment by 2030.

In the last decade Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has created more than 700,000 jobs across the country, and since April 2019 projects supported by the Department for International Trade have contributed more than £7 billion to the economy.

Inward investment also helps level up the UK by making companies more profitable, which means they can invest back into local economies and stronger supply chains, and more sustainable communities for the future.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said: "The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

"Our showcase businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology, and I am proud that Wrightbus will be presenting their innovative world-first zero-emission double decker hydrogen bus to some of the world's most high profile investors at the summit.

"Our industries of the future like automotive will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs in Northern Ireland and across the UK."