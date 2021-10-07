Deborah Erskine confirmed as Arlene Foster's replacement as MLA

LOCAL councillor Deborah Erskine has been confirmed as Arlene Foster's replacement as the new MLA for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat.

The former journalist, who has also previously worked as a DUP press officer, currently serves as a representative in Erne North on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

On Thursday, chief electoral officer, Virginia McVea confirmed the change.

"In accordance with Article 6B(6) of the Northern Ireland Assembly (Elections) Order 2001 Deborah Erskine has been returned to serve as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency,” she said.

"Deborah Erskine has been returned as an MLA to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Arlene Foster MLA.”