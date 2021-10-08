Police appeal for witnesses or footage of Cullybackey Road crash

Police in Ballymena are asking for witnesses in relation to the serious road traffic collision that occurred on Cullybackey Road at approximately 9am on Thursday 7th October 2021.

Were you travelling on Cullybackey Road or Fenaghy Road at approximately 9am, did you witness the road traffic collision?

Do you have dash cam footage?

If you have any further information in relation to the Road traffic collision please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 354 from 7th October 2021.