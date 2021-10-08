Walk raises £1000

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

TWO Cullybackey women have completedtheir big walking challenge to raise money for a dementia charity.

Stacey Greer and her sister-in-law Megan Greer walked 5k per day over 30 days.

Stacey says: “We chose this cause as this is something that's very close to both our hearts.My Granny has Dementia and Megan's Granny lost her battle to Dementia last year.

“It's absolutely heartbreaking watching a loved one going through this and know that's there is nothing you can do for them but be by their side.

“By raising funds in this way we hope to make lives easier for others affected by this condition.

“In the end we raised £1000. Our target was £200 so we are over the moon to have raised such an amount for Dementia NI.

“The support we received from everyone was amazing ands we can’t them enough for all their backing!.”

