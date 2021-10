The trial of an ex-soldier on charges related to a fatal shooting during the Troubles has heard the victim had "the mind of a child".

Dennis Hutchings, 80, denies attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Patrick Cunningham in Benburb 47 years ago.

Mr Cunningham, 27, who had a learning difficulty, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in 1974.



