Planners considering an application for new primary school building in Charlemont.

Planners considering an application for new primary school building in Charlemont.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application that would see a new primary school building erected in Charlemont.
Lodged by agent Hamilton Architects on behalf of applicant St Peter’s Primary School, the application is seeking permission to demolish the primary school at 90 Collegelands Road, Charlemont, and replace it with a new five class primary school with associated vehicle access, car parking and grass play areas.


Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130