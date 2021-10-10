Collaboration with China delivers PPE to Health Care facilities in the District

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has over the summer period distributed over 2000 boxes of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to 84 health care facilities across the district.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “PPE has become a necessary component of our daily lives and more so within our working environment, particularly those in close contact services.

The cost of PPE is a new and considerable cost for organisations; I was delighted that through our collaboration with Madam Zhang, Chinese Consul General, we were able to receive a considerable donation of PPE which Council were able to distribute to health care facilities across the district, relieving in a small way some of the added pressures resulting from COVID-19 adjustment”.

Consul General Mme Meifang Zhang said, “China attaches great importance to the development of long-term strategic cooperation with UK and Northern Ireland. China and NI are good friends and partners. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and NI have supported each other and worked together to fight the pandemic, showcasing the genuine friendship.”

Mme Meifang Zhang continued, “2021 is the first year of another five-year promising China-NI cooperation in all fields. The Consulate General will continue to play a bridging role while working with all walks of life in NI to fight the pandemic and build a global community of health for all. We will also draw a blueprint for the friendly and beneficial cooperation between us in the post pandemic era."