Chamber set to host 'Ballymena Back to Business Awards' at Tullyglass House Hotel

ON Tuesday, October 19, Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host the 2021 ‘Ballymena Back to Business Awards,’ in the Tullyglass House Hotel.

The event will take the format of a Celebratory Lunch where in addition to presenting the awards to local businesses Chamber will also host a free table for NHS workers, Care Home Staff and Hospice staff to acknowledge their service to the community during the pandemic.

Chamber will also present a cheque to Hospice in excess of £20,0000 raised during Chamber’s recent Charity Golf Day at Galgorm Castle Golf Club where James Walker, Country Garage BMW was the key event partner.

Chamber President Councillor Eugene Reid said: “Little did we think when we hosted the awards in 2019 that we would face a pandemic in the following year which would have such a devastating effect on individuals, families, communities and businesses.

“However, thankfully we are now seeing light at the end of a long tunnel and as a Chamber we are committed to working hard for our businesses and the ‘Ballymena Back to Business Awards’ will give businesses, their customers and the community a sense of normality and positivity’.

Tom Wiggins Chamber’s Business Development Manager said: “I would like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support, without their commitment there would be no awards.

“We anticipate the Awards will be the largest business event in the area since the pandemic began and it is great to see so many businesses coming on board as sponsors or entrants.

“The lunch will be a chance to celebrate all that is good about business in the area and show that the Ballymena Area is most definitely back and open for business.

We are also delighted to announce that we have secured the services of John Campbell the BBC’s Economics’ and Business Editor who will share some of his business insight as well as acting as compere for the lunch.

FINALSTS

The finalists for this year’s awards in alphabetical order are -

Customer Service Retail Sector - (Sponsored by AIB)

Eurospar Cullybackey

Holland and Barrett

Spar Ahoghill

White Gold Bridal

Best Use of Digital Media including Social Media / Website - (Sponsored by Black Advertising)

Homes Independent

Outdoor Adventure

Rapid Agency

Best Eating Establishment Award - (Sponsored by Moy Park)

Gatto’s Ristorante

Grouse Complex

Rococo

The Adair Arms Grill Bar

Best Small Eatery / Coffee Shop Award - (Sponsored by firmus energy)

Frew’s Fish and Chips

Nobel Café

Winnies 1975

Customer Service Award Service Sector - (Sponsored by Riada Resourcing)

McCarroll McConnell & Co. Ltd.

TaxAssist Accountants

Willow Beauty

Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – (Sponsored by Ballymena Chamber Of Commerce

Gatto’s Ristorante

Grouse Complex

Nobel Café

The Adair Arms Grill Bar

Business Premises Award – (Sponsored by Country Garage Ballymena BMW)

Algram Modern Living

Castle Kitchen + Bar

The Grouse Complex

Skills Development Award – (Sponsored by The Gallaher Trust)

Cranswick Country Foods

GES Group

Vera McCullough Jewellery

Right Place to Work– (Sponsored by Galgorm)

Clarke

GES Group

McCarroll McConnell & Co. Ltd

Most Promising New Business Award – (Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK)

Gold and Browne’s

Leap

McMillan Clearances

Best Small Business Award – (Sponsored by Michelin Development Limited)

BeyondHR

Neo Environmental

MB Motors

Willow Beauty

Family Business of the Year – (Sponsored by Danske Bank)

The Adams family (Rococo and Gatto’s Ristorante)

The McKenna family (The Grouse Complex and The Countryman)

Social Enterprise of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Ballymena Business Centre)

Ballymena Causeway Credit Union

Habitat for Humanity – ReStore

Triangle Progression to Employment

Involvement in the Community Award – (Sponsored by Coulter Weir Wealth Management )

Moy Park

The Front Page Bar

The Gallaher Trust

Triangle Progression to Employment

Best Young Person in Business Award – (Sponsored by Northern Regional College)

Fiona Cupples (Homes Independent)

Gillian Matthews (Willow Beauty)

James Scullion (Rapid Agency)

Leslie Leung (Bodcon Fitness)

Employee of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Robinson’s of Ballymena)

Gary Godfrey (The Adair Arms Hotel)

Jonathan McKay (Galgorm Collection)

Mel Hoey (The Grouse Complex)

Business Growth Award – (Sponsored by Samuel Cumming and Son)

Algram Modern Living

Ballymena Causeway Credit Union

Rapid Agency

Sustainability Award – (Sponsored by Power NI)

Bamford Bus Company

Neo Environmental

Primark