Chamber set to host 'Ballymena Back to Business Awards' at Tullyglass House Hotel

ON Tuesday, October 19, Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host the 2021 ‘Ballymena Back to Business Awards,’ in the Tullyglass House Hotel.
The event will take the format of a Celebratory Lunch where in addition to presenting the awards to local businesses Chamber will also host a free table for NHS workers, Care Home Staff and Hospice staff to acknowledge their service to the community during the pandemic.
Chamber will also present a cheque to Hospice in excess of £20,0000 raised during Chamber’s recent Charity Golf Day at Galgorm Castle Golf Club where James Walker, Country Garage BMW was the key event partner.
Chamber President Councillor Eugene Reid said: “Little did we think when we hosted the awards in 2019 that we would face a pandemic in the following year which would have such a devastating effect on individuals, families, communities and businesses.
“However, thankfully we are now seeing light at the end of a long tunnel and as a Chamber we are committed to working hard for our businesses and the ‘Ballymena Back to Business Awards’ will give businesses, their customers and the community a sense of normality and positivity’.
Tom Wiggins Chamber’s Business Development Manager said: “I would like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support, without their commitment there would be no awards.
“We anticipate the Awards will be the largest business event in the area since the pandemic began and it is great to see so many businesses coming on board as sponsors or entrants.
“The lunch will be a chance to celebrate all that is good about business in the area and show that the Ballymena Area is most definitely back and open for business.
We are also delighted to announce that we have secured the services of John Campbell the BBC’s Economics’ and Business Editor who will share some of his business insight as well as acting as compere for the lunch.
FINALSTS
The finalists for this year’s awards in alphabetical order are -
Customer Service Retail Sector - (Sponsored by AIB)
Eurospar Cullybackey
Holland and Barrett
Spar Ahoghill
White Gold Bridal
Best Use of Digital Media including Social Media / Website - (Sponsored by Black Advertising)
Homes Independent
Outdoor Adventure
Rapid Agency
Best Eating Establishment Award - (Sponsored by Moy Park)
Gatto’s Ristorante
Grouse Complex
Rococo
The Adair Arms Grill Bar
Best Small Eatery / Coffee Shop Award - (Sponsored by firmus energy)
Frew’s Fish and Chips
Nobel Café
Winnies 1975
Customer Service Award Service Sector - (Sponsored by Riada Resourcing)
McCarroll McConnell & Co. Ltd.
TaxAssist Accountants
Willow Beauty
Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – (Sponsored by Ballymena Chamber Of Commerce
Gatto’s Ristorante
Grouse Complex
Nobel Café
The Adair Arms Grill Bar
Business Premises Award – (Sponsored by Country Garage Ballymena BMW)
Algram Modern Living
Castle Kitchen + Bar
The Grouse Complex
Skills Development Award – (Sponsored by The Gallaher Trust)
Cranswick Country Foods
GES Group
Vera McCullough Jewellery
Right Place to Work– (Sponsored by Galgorm)
Clarke
GES Group
McCarroll McConnell & Co. Ltd
Most Promising New Business Award – (Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK)
Gold and Browne’s
Leap
McMillan Clearances
Best Small Business Award – (Sponsored by Michelin Development Limited)
BeyondHR
Neo Environmental
MB Motors
Willow Beauty
Family Business of the Year – (Sponsored by Danske Bank)
The Adams family (Rococo and Gatto’s Ristorante)
The McKenna family (The Grouse Complex and The Countryman)
Social Enterprise of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Ballymena Business Centre)
Ballymena Causeway Credit Union
Habitat for Humanity – ReStore
Triangle Progression to Employment
Involvement in the Community Award – (Sponsored by Coulter Weir Wealth Management )
Moy Park
The Front Page Bar
The Gallaher Trust
Triangle Progression to Employment
Best Young Person in Business Award – (Sponsored by Northern Regional College)
Fiona Cupples (Homes Independent)
Gillian Matthews (Willow Beauty)
James Scullion (Rapid Agency)
Leslie Leung (Bodcon Fitness)
Employee of the Year Award – (Sponsored by Robinson’s of Ballymena)
Gary Godfrey (The Adair Arms Hotel)
Jonathan McKay (Galgorm Collection)
Mel Hoey (The Grouse Complex)
Business Growth Award – (Sponsored by Samuel Cumming and Son)
Algram Modern Living
Ballymena Causeway Credit Union
Rapid Agency
Sustainability Award – (Sponsored by Power NI)
Bamford Bus Company
Neo Environmental
Primark