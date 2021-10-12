Council Youth programme launched at Limavady Grammar

A tale of two halves as NI beaten in Bulgaria
A TECHNOLOGY programme for Post-Primary school pupils throughout the borough has been launched at Limavady Grammar School.
‘Digital Youth’ will be delivered throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area by Young Enterprise Northern Ireland during this academic year.
The programme was launched at the Limavady school by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.
* Full story in this week's Northern Constitution *