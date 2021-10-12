Woman 'left shaken' after Ballymena burglary

A woman has been left ‘shaken’ after a burglary in Ballymena on Monday afternoon, 11 October.

Detective Constable Robinson said: “It was reported that a man entered a house in the Ash Park area of the town at approximately 1 pm, and subsequently made off with a black handbag, which contained some bank cards.

“The intrusion has, understandably, left the female occupant extremely shaken.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a horizontal purple and white striped football top, and a baseball cap.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1125 of 11/10/21.”

Detective Constable Robinson is also asking members of the public to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe.

He continued: “Please make security part of your daily routine. Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only popping out for a few minutes. Leave a light on if it will be dark before you get home. And consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house. Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours. If you see or hear anything that seems suspicious call 101 and in the event of an emergency call 999.”