GREATER NEWRY BUSINESS CELEBRATED

THE resilience of the business community in the Greater Newry Area was celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony.

The biennial event took place on Thursday night at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa and honoured the achievements of 27 individuals and organisations.

The awards were organised by the Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade and sponsored by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Shelbourne Motors.

Chamber President, Emma Mullen-Marmion commented: “There is no question the last 18 months have been amongst the toughest times faced by businesses and society in general. However, from the over 200 award applications received by the Chamber, we can clearly see that the local economy is being driven by many successful, ambitious and talented enterprises.

The strength of this year’s awards clearly illustrates a confident, determined business community, focused on creating jobs and generating wealth and prosperity for our region.

“ We were delighted to present a Special Recognition Award to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to honour their commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic. Newry Chamber wanted to thank all Health Care staff for the vital role they played in helping to care for our citizens and keeping us all safe.”.

The Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Greater Newry Area went to Ciaran Rafferty. The highly respected Solicitor has for over four decades been involved with charity and community sector organisations. Most notably Newry Credit Union, Clanrye Group and St Vincent de Paul Society.

Best Businessman was awarded to Connaire McGreevy of CTS - Connect Transform Sustain, with the Best Businesswoman award going to Gemma Murphy from Jack Murphy Jewellers.

Congratulating all the winners, Emma Mullen-Marmion said: “The Greater Newry Area is recognised as a place synonymous with entrepreneurship, innovation, excellent service, product quality and customer care. This year’s awards have recognised the very best that this region’s business community has to offer. Well done to all companies that entered and congratulations to the winners.”