Sea and Army Cadets Join Forces to gain Awards

DURING the weekend of October 9-10, four Ballymena Sea Cadets were able to successfully complete their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award Expedition.

In the units first expedition post lockdown the sea cadets were also able to extend an offer to have two army cadets from Ballymena and Antrim Detachments, C Coy, 1st (NI) Battalion ACF to join them on the expedition, enabling the two cadet forces to work together.

Ballymena Sea Cadets Chairperson Ruth Verner commented: “Covid has stopped so many activities over the last 18 months and when the opportunity arose to be able to assist the army cadets it made sense to enable both groups to complete their expedition together.

“I hope this will be the first of many occasions the forces will be able to collaborate in this way, and give our young people the opportunity to expand their social circles by working together.

“ I congratulate all 6 cadets on their achievement over the weekend and encourage them to progress to the Silver level of the Award.”