Mallon commits to progressing flood alleviation scheme in Ballycolman Estate

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed that she has committed to progressing flood alleviation measures in Ballycolman Estate.

During a visit to the Ballycolman Estate today, Minister Mallon met with residents and elected representatives to discuss the proposals to address flooding in the area.

The Department commissioned consulting engineers to carry out a detailed study of the causes of flooding in Ballycolman Estate. Their report has identified both a potential short and long term solution.

Minister Mallon said: “I understand the distress caused by these flooding incidents and I wish to reassure the people of Strabane of my commitment to seeking ways to alleviate the effects of the flooding and to introducing measures that will help prevent flooding such as that which occurs in the Ballycolman Estate.

“This is why, having reviewed the report, I have asked my officials to seek to implement the short term proposal and to progress the detailed design of the long term solution.”

Officials will now consult with stakeholders with a view to agreeing the detail for a short- term intervention which could be in place early next year.

Minister Mallon added: “I committed during my time as Minister to taking action to protect homes and businesses from flooding. I look forward to seeing this scheme and others like it getting off the ground across the North. These will make a real difference to people’s lives.”