THE local community is mourning the loss of well-respected businessman, Mr Tom Morrow.

Mr Morrow, owner of Tom Morrow’s clothing stores in Dungannon and Cookstown, passed away on Thursday last, 7th October.

His funeral service was held in St Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon on Saturday.

Mr Morrow, of Bush Road, was highly respected across the community.

Fellow Dungannon businessman and Councillor Walter Cuddy described Mr Morrow as "ahead of his time" in the business world.



Tributes paid in this week's Tyrone Courier

Click here for Digital ePaper