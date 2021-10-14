New Counselling Service

for the Newry & South Armagh area

The Mental Health Forum are pleased to announce the launch of their new one to one community-based Counselling service.

Delivered by The Forum with support from The Rural Health Partnership, the service is free at the point of access and is open to over 18’s with mild to moderate presentations such as anxiety, depression, personal / relationship issues, stress or anger management.

People can self-refer directly via the Mental Health Forum office, the Rural Health Partnership or be referred by another organisation or agency.

The service will initially serve the people of Newry and South Armagh however it is open to people from other parts of the Southern Trust area if they are willing to travel to either our Newry site at Ballybot House or to the WALD Centre in Cullyhanna.

Karl Hughes, manager of the Mental Health Forum said ” As an organisation that has long represented the voice of people with lived experience of mental health issues, we are delighted to launch our peer led counselling service. Throughout the last 18 months of Covid lockdown and restrictions many people have experienced a variety of challenges that have impacted their mental health. Our service experienced significant numbers of calls from people asking for our support and the opportunity to talk through their issues.

He added “ With the current pressures facing the health service at both primary and secondary care level we felt the time was right to provide a support that could address non-crisis presentations. In Caroline Ferguson we have an experienced professional counsellor who has direct lived experience of mental health challenges and who can bring that experience to help others.”

Each referral or expression of interest for counselling will be reviewed by our trained and experienced counsellor who will either arrange an assessment meeting to discuss or will signpost if a different service or support option is more appropriate.

The service will be person-centred 1:1 counselling, with elements of CBT and psychological education & resilience-building.

Counselling sessions will be delivered over a period of 6 - 8 weeks on a face-to-face basis but there are options for zoom or telephone engagement.

To request or submit a referral form contact Elaine Fogarty, Development Officer 078 7626 1033 elainefogarty42@gmail.com

Mental Health Forum, Ballybot House, 28 Corn Market, Newry, BT35 8BG

Office: 028 30 25 24 23