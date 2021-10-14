TWO cycle parking shelters are to be installed in Newry as the Council move forward in enhancing the Cycling infrastructure across the District.

Part of the Council's 'Active Travel Programme' the proposal is to install two cycle parking shelters in Newry and Downpatrick and then Cycle stands within three settlements in each of the other five DEA areas across the district.

The exact type of infrastructure and suitability of locations will be subject to site inspections by the Council AHC Department and then agreed with the Council Framework Contractor.

As well as the installation of the physical infrastructure, the Council also wish to extend its successful Active Travel Educational Promotional Programme across the District.

It is hoped that work can be completed before the end of March 2022.