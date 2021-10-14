NIPSA wants Stormont Department to 'take over management' of council

NIPSA has confirmed that it has written to the Minister for Communities asking that the Department takes over the management function at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Union, which recently published the results of ‘bullying survey’ conducted amongst its members on the council staff, said: “This is in the context of a number of quite serious data breaches in relation to complaints made by staff.

“We do not have any confidence that the current management structure can undertake this important work.

A Council spokesman said: “Council continues to work closely with our trade union colleagues, including NIPSA.

“The Senior Management Team continues, along with Council staff and in conjunction with Elected Members, to deliver services to all citizens in Mid and East Antrim.

“A special meeting of Council is due to take place on 21 October 2021 at which the interim leadership of Council will be among the issues discussed, and the way forward agreed.”

In addition: “Council cannot comment on individual complaints but any complaint will be progressed appropriately in accordance with Council's Policies and Procedures.”