Burglary in Omagh care facility

Burglary in Omagh care facility
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in a care facility in Omagh yesterday evening (Wednesday October 13).

At approximately 8.45pm, a report was received that staff had disturbed a male who had gained access to one of the resident’s rooms in the property in the Dromore Road area.

He made off through a window and was seen running off with a second male, one of whom is described as having a limp.
Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident or who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area last night, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1821 of 13/10/21.

A report can also been submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130