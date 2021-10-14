Minister urged to make sure ‘temporary’ out of hours change does not become permanent

HEALTH Minister, Robin Swann, has been unable to say when the Urgent Care Out of Hours service will re-open in Armagh – leading to further concerns over its future.

Over 10 weeks have elapsed since the Southern Trust announced its plan to suspend the service and instead centralise appointments to the Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital.

And that has led to Newry & Armagh MLA, William Irwin, to write to the Minister to seek an update on its future.

At the end of last week, he got his answer – and Mr Swann spoke of giving consideration to a regional model for the service.

