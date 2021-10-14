Western Trust gearing up for Big (Second) Jab Weekend

THE doors on the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s three Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Centres will open again for one weekend only, this Saturday and Sunday, to deliver thousands of second dose vaccines.

Over 2,500 people received their first dose vaccination from the Western Trust at the Big Jab Weekend event back in August and now, eight weeks on from that first jab, those people will return to the Foyle Arena in Derry/Londonderry, the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen, and Omagh Leisure Complex to receive their second dose.

In addition, the Trust are encouraging anyone who for whatever reason has not yet received a second dose, or who may have missed their scheduled appointment, to also come forward this weekend to receive their second jab.

The only group who will be able to avail of a first dose jab this weekend are those aged 16-17, as the drive continues to encourage this particular age bracket to come forward for vaccination.

Karen Hargan, Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, admits that this weekend will be the latest massive test for the vaccination teams, but insists that they will once again rise to the challenge.

“The first Big Jab Weekend saw our teams deliver an incredible 2500 first dose vaccinations over two days. Those were outstanding numbers, and we could be looking at even higher rates this time around. However, our vaccination teams time and time again have risen to the challenge when called upon, and this week will be no different.

“I would encourage everyone and anyone who has not yet received a second dose vaccination to take this opportunity to do so. If you missed your second dose appointment for whatever reason, this is the most accessible way for you to ensure you are fully vaccinated. Just come along to one of our three centres and our staff will be happy to help.

“Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service. It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back. It helps opens doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and to so many other things we have missed so much in the last 18 months.”

The Western Trust’s Mass Vaccination Centres will be open to the public as follows this weekend:

Venue - SATURDAY OCTOBER 16



Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry - 9.00am – 7.00pm

Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen - 9.00am – 5.00pm

Omagh Leisure Complex - 9.00am – 5.00pm

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry - 9.00am – 7.00pm

Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen - 9.00am – 5.00pm



Omagh Leisure Complex - Closed



*PLEASE NOTE* These are second dose clinics ONLY. No first dose vaccines will be administered, except to any 16-17 year ols who wish to receive a first dose. For any other age group who have not yet received a first dose vaccination, then the most accessible way to do so is at one of the 130 participating local pharmacies. A full list of participating pharmacies is available here

For the latest information on the Western Trust’s vaccination programme please visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page.

If you are planning to attend a vaccination clinic please do not do so if you:

- Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever



- Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days



- You have been advised to self-isolate



- Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a vaccination clinic is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and photographic ID if possible.