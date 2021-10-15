Galgorm Collection invests £15,000 in Cullybackey

GALGORM Collection has confirmed a renewed commitment to supporting local community group Cullybackey Community Partnership.

It has pledged funding of £15,000 over the next three years to assist the group in enhancing the Cullybackey area.

Situated just outside Cullybackey village, Galgorm has been a long-standing partner to Cullybackey Community Partnership since establishing the Resort in 1998, working with the group to facilitate community initiatives, including opening up access to the surrounding countryside to the public through dedicated paths and walkways around the Resort.

This latest funding announcement will support the group to deliver a range of community initiatives.

Paul Christie, Chairperson of Cullybackey Community Partnership said: “As a major tourism destination and local employer, Galgorm is an important part of the fabric of our community.

“I’m delighted to accept this funding and continue our relationship with the Resort to help regenerate the village.

“As part of the Resort’s latest investment and upgrade of the property, it was necessary to restrict access to the pathways around the area which were enjoyed by local walkers and ramblers alike. I welcome Galgorm’s commitment to reconnect the community with the landscape and provide enhanced public facilities through the creation of a scenic pathway from the Resort to Galgorm Castle, which they are currently planning with other local partners.

“Similarly, I’m thrilled to announce that this generous funding will be used to support local community projects that will bring about most benefit to the village.

“Corporate social investment can bring about great benefits for both the investor and for the community and I hope that others might also consider similar investment.”

Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Collection said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic, long-standing relationship with Cullybackey Community Partnership for many years and we greatly value their input and feedback into ongoing investment and enhancement of The Resort.

As a business deeply committed to our local community, I’m pleased to commit £15,000 over the next three years to support the Partnership in its aim to further revitalise the village and deliver vital community-led initiatives for the benefit of everyone. We’re proud to be part of such a vibrant and connected community and we look forward to seeing these projects roll out over the coming months and years.”

For more information, or to put forward a community project idea, please visit Cullybackey Community Partnership, Main Street Cullybackey, phone 02825882281 or e-mail cullybackey @nacn.org.