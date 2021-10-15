Rosalind scoops second place in Social Arts Award

Ballymena artist Rosalind Lowry has scooped second place in a prestigious worldwide competition.

The Social Arts Award 2021 recognises visionary works from artists who are co-creating positive futures, communicating compelling ideas, concepts, narratives, practices and visions of coexistence.

Launched by The Institute for Art and Innovation in Berlin the competition attracted 727 submissions from across the world.

Rosalind was selected for an exhibition to present her art in Berlin, Germany.

She travelled to the awards ceremony in September, to stage the exhibition and receive the official Social Art Award book.

The work submitted was a series of sculptures Rosalind created and installed on the boglands of Co. Tyrone for the UK Heritage Lottery and Lough Neagh Partnership, based on the 481 endangered plants and species list for Northern Ireland.

Rosalind, an Arts and Events Development Officer for Mid and East Antrim, was made a Member of The Royal Society of Sculptors in September 2021, only the fourth person from Northern Ireland to be elected into the society.

She studied at Chelsea School of Art & St. Martin’s School of Art in London and is currently working on a sculpture for Queens University, Belfast.