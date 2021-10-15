First academic seminar on Orangeism held in Loughgall

THE first ever academic seminar focused solely on Orangeism took place recently in Sloan’s House Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

An idea that has been mooted for several years, it was put into motion almost ten months ago, and the hard work that has been going on behind the scenes in terms of planning and organising came to fruition with great success.

Registration for delegates opened at 9am, and despite the limitations imposed by Covid restrictions, between 30 and 40 individuals attended each of the days three planned sessions.

Attendees came from right across Ulster, including several visitors from Donegal and Monaghan, meanwhile live online broadcasting of the presentations each garnered several hundred views in their immediate showings.

