Ballymena arrest linked to £300,000 drugs seizure

Police recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs when they stopped a car in the Ballymena area.

A 39 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

Following a number of searches conducted by detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit in Ballymena, Larne and Belfast, a man, aged 34 years was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

In total a quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £300,000 was seized.

The 39 and 34 year old men were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in relation to the seizure of approximately £400,000 of suspected Class B drugs seized between May and September of this year.

The two men remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “The removal of drugs from our streets reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the community.

“The possession and distribution of drugs within communities will not and should not be tolerated and we will continue our campaign against those who are intent on profiting from the significant harm caused by drugs criminality and activity."