Demand on the rise for second-hand cars as new vehicle sales take a dive

NEW car sales in Northern Ireland were down by 31% in September, compared to the same month last year, while demand for second hand models has increased sharply in the local area.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the sharp drop in new car sales is evidence of the ongoing impact of Covid-19, when lockdowns forced production lines to halt in 2020, and microchip manufacturers diverted the chips that would normally go into new cars to the consumer electronics market

The supply is yet to fully recover, and has resulted in second-hand car sales in the UK having more than doubled in recent months due to a shortage of new models.

Jonathan Kirwan of K2 Cars, Omagh, said he has experienced a definite rise in demand for used cars at his Omagh showroom in recent months.

"There has definitely been an increase in demand for used cars," Jonathan said. "The trend towards this increase is linked to a massive decrease in the production of new cars.

"The slowdown in the production of new cars is due to COVID, Brexit and in particular a lack of supply of semiconductors (a component that is in all new cars), so buyers are naturally looking at used cars as an alternative."

"With a sustained slowdown in production of these new cars the demand for used cars has risen consistently in recent months.

"This sharp rise in demand has also affected the price at which we can secure stock which in turn affects the retail prices too. This can be good news for those customers wishing to trade in their old cars as they are achieving record figures in terms of their part exchange valuation."

Jonathan added: "With the huge delays occurring in actually acquiring a new car in a world where customers prefer not to wait for months and in some cases well over a year, a used car that can be purchased and delivered within days is for many consumers a far more attractive option."

‘Challenging’

Andy Bustard, of Top Gear Motors, said that while Covid-19 supply chain issues and changes brought about by the Northern Ireland protocol have been "extremely challenging", the Killen-based dealer still has a array of quality vehicles on offer.

"Because of lockdown, the car industry essentially stopped, and companies making microchips had to look for different industries," he said. "The microchips went into appliances such as laptops, and demand has soared as people work from home and restock their homes with modern electronic appliances that use the same type of chips required for manufacturing cars.

"Now that the car industry is back on track, the supply of chips cant keep up with the demand for cars. If we order cars with a load of extras, we are looking at waiting an extra six to eight weeks for them if we are lucky, with most manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, landrover etc removing specific extras from their catalogues as they can no longer supply the euipment due to the microchips necessary to run the systems.

"It's an extremely challenging time. High costs related to the lockdowns and the protocol for bringing in car and commercial vehicles led us to change our business mainly from commercial vans to more cars and some plant machinery. The protocol has wiped out over 90 percent of our exports to the republic of Ireland due to over 30 percent of charges on the vehicles price to export, so we had to diversify.

"Thankfully, we are 25 years in business and have built up many good relationships with companies and lease houses to get all kinds of stock.

"At the moment, we have 128 quality vehicles in stock, and our longstanding relationships with suppliers has allowed us to remain very competitive on price.

"I am pleased to say that our business turnover has still risen quarter on quarter due to the high demand for vehicles, but due to the rising costs associated with the protocol the margins have taken a serious hit.

"I can only thank the dedication of our staff along with the years of sound relationships we have built up with companies, lease houses and our customer base for our steady business over the uncertain months that were before us, but measures need taken now to allow us again to sell our vehicles back into the republic of Ireland without the extortionate costs associated with the protocol."