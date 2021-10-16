Neurology waiting times 'unacceptable' - MS sufferer

AS the crisis facing Neurology services in Northern Ireland becomes clear, a local MS sufferer has said it is "unacceptable" that 15,000 people are waiting for over a year for an initial appointment with a consultant.

Worrying new figures detailing the scale of pressure on services were unveiled in MS Society's damning Neurology Report.

Research carried out by the MS Society found that although one in six people are living with a brain related illness, services are "severely stretched, underfunded, and overlooked".

The report also exposes the huge impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on services.

The findings reveal:

Only 1 in 10 neurology professionals say their service has complete access to the range of professionals people with MS need.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of neurology professionals find it extremely or very challenging to provide a good service to all their patients.

During the pandemic, people with MS experienced their symptoms worsening, with over half (53%) saying this was caused by not getting specialist support.

The research follows recent figures for waiting times which the charity has called 'shocking.'

In 2015, 9,123 people were waiting for an initial appointment with a consultant neurologist, the number waiting is now 21,469 with over 15,000 of these waiting over a year to be seen.

"The situation for treating MS has been at breaking point for a few years, which I feel has only been exasperated with the pandemic," said Drumquin woman, Claire Nethery, who was diagnosed with MS in 2017.

"This has been a result of some of our top neurologists retiring and limited rehiring.

"To my knowledge, there is also limited access to three MS nurses at Altnagelvin to service all of Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Londonderry.

"Monthly blood tests, the support of the local GP surgeries, phlebotomists, laboratories, and delivery personnel have been a vital link in the chain for current MS patients - but, unfortunately, it can be a bit of a postcode lottery when discussing services among the other members of the groups."

"It is not acceptable for 15,000 people to be waiting over a year for neurology," continued Claire.

"If someone needs neurology, it needs to be within three weeks for optimum support of the patient.

"This can only currently lead to more disability and worsening symptoms for the patient, and that will ultimately cost the health service more in the long run.

"It is a vitally needed service with face-to-face appointments a priority.

‘Frightening’

"It is a frightening time for any new patients who are currently sitting in limbo and needing the support of a neurological consultant, an MRI and blood tests to diagnose the condition before treatment can be started to ‘prevent’ the variable and devastating symptoms that can change a person’s future life in a day."

Claire detailed some of the main symptoms sufferers can experience.

"Spasms, brain fog, headaches, chronic fatigue, constipation, bladder issues, altered neurological symptoms such as feeling hot/cold, the MS 'hug', nerve pains – some of thes issues I have dealt with."

She had the following advice for people with concerns and who are yet to be diagnosed.

"As we are currently in the Autumn season, I would highly recommend for this population to prioritise Vitamin D.

"Urgently get your Vitamin D levels checked with your GP as a first step and rest your body as much as you can."

‘Exasperated’

Claire admitted the pandemic had clearly "exasperated" the situation with services.

During the pandemic, she had monthly appointments with her GP, but contact with an MS nurse and a consultant was reduced to just a phone call.

"Initially, it was quite frightening to carry on with the monthly appointments in March 2020 with so much uncertainty through the media about Covid-19, but a necessity to my ongoing wellbeing," she added.

"As I had been furloughed through work, my body got complete rest and I spent more time outside in the garden with the beautiful spring weather we were getting at the time, this seemed to improve energy levels.

Claire paid tribute to the local MS Society branches, one which is managed locally by Omagh man, Joe Doran, and the other by Audrey Robinson, from Castlederg, who have been a "superb support" since Claire's diagnosis.

The local branch provides members with "quality informative up-to-date information, access to online exercise through yoga and pilates, a book club, some of the therapeutic services were suspended such as reflexology," explained Claire.

On a positive front, Claire said there is currently a lot of research ongoing at Queen's University Belfast, who have a dedicated MS Research team under the supervision of Dr Denise Fitzgerald, and have recently linked up with universities in Galway and Dublin.

"For me, personally, I feel extremely fortunate to live in a country that has access to the NHS, having had seven hospital stays to date, accessing specific consultants for all areas of illness and procedures," added Claire.

"I would like to extend a massive thank you to Robin Swann for the true leadership he has shown with regards to the Covid pandemic, of which I am sure many families in Northern Ireland are very grateful.

"There have been many tough decisions made within the critical health sector over the past 19 months.

"I hope we are now turning a corner and can remember some of the true heroes who have stepped up and made their mark such as Captain Tom raising over £30 million for the NHS Charities."

Meanwhile, David Galloway, Director of MS Society NI, said the findings in the report are "deeply troubling but not surprising".

‘Crisis point’

"In Northern Ireland, neurology services were at a crisis point before the pandemic and things have got worse," he said.

"People with neurological conditions are facing a real squeeze on their services and the fantastic professionals delivering those services are spread too thin and are under too much pressure.

“MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, so having access to the right professional support at the right time is essential. Healthcare professionals, like consultants and MS nurses, want to support people with MS – but there simply isn’t enough of them.

"We need to see urgent action from the Health Minister and his Executive colleagues – we need to act now, neurology is close to breaking point.”