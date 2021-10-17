Newry's Young Entrepreneurs to feature at breakfast seminar

THE best of Newry’s Young Entrepreneurial talent will feature at a breakfast seminar being organised by the Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade.

The event takes place on Thursday 11th November (7.45am to 9am) at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa as part of Enterprise Week 2021.

The panel of up-and-coming businesspeople includes Brendan Doherty, Connex Offsite Ltd, Natasha Daryaie, The Gym Guru, Dr Emma Cunningham-Idowu, Dr Emma Clinics and Aaron O’Malley, GreenQube Sustainable Living. They will share their inspiring stories so far and discuss what it takes become an entrepreneur. Each panellist was a finalist in the recent Greater Newry Business Awards.

Emma Mullen-Marmion, President of Newry Chamber, “Our region is well known for its entrepreneurial spirit. From the beginning of this year, the number of new business plans helped by the Go For It programme in the Greater Newry area has doubled from pre-pandemic levels.

Heritage

We are proud of our entrepreneurial heritage, and this is something we want to nurture, cultivate and encourage as a Chamber, at all ages and stages of their careers. The Young Entrepreneurs event will highlight our local role models to inspire those thinking about setting up on their own businesses. They have built their businesses, created employment and have exciting plans for the future.

It is important that new businesses are supported in the early stages. This includes peer support and highlighting those organisations that can assist to help them grow further. We would encourage anyone thinking about or who have recently started their own venture to attend this free event”.

Workshops

NMD Enterprise Week 2021 takes place between Monday 8th November to Friday 12th November 2021 and is a week-long collection of economic supports, activities and workshop events aimed at making it easier for all Newry, Mourne and Down residents and businesses to live, work, start up and grow a business in the district.

Tickets can be reserved by contacting the Newry Chamber office by email to admin@newrychamber.com.