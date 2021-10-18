£13,000 raised in memory of father for local charities

Saval man, Michéal McAvoy undertook the Camino de Santiago Virtual challenge of walking 773.9Km in 70 days raising an amazing £13,000.

The purpose of the challenge was to raise funds for Youth Development at Saval GAC and as Michéal’s father John was a Type 2 Diabetic, he wanted to create awareness of the effects of Diabetes particularly with regard to immuno-deficiency and specifically to those working in an Agricultural/horticultural background.

Having raised a total of £13,000, Michéal presented a cheque £6,500 to Naomi Breen of Diabetes UK NI, and these funds will contribute to the study of immune cells in type 2 diabetes, to better understand the causes of diabetes and related complications, to help find improved methods of care, treatment, prevention, and stake steps towards a cure.

Michéal also presented a cheque £6,500 to Gerard Quinn, Chairman of Saval GAC, which will contribute to the Youth Development in Saval. Michéal’s father, John, was a huge believer in young people and he enjoyed all that they brought to the club during his time as a player, mentor, supporter and chairman.

The fundraiser was a superb success and Michéal and his family are hugely grateful to everyone who supported them in the challenge.