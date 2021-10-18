Harryville Residents meet councillors

Covid-19 - Mon 18th October Figures
THE Harryville Residents Association recently hosted a meeting with elected representatives from Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.
The committee took this opportunity to introduce themselves to local councillors and also shared the Associations aims & objectives moving forward. A discussion then took place around some of the issues affecting residents in the Harryville area. These included:-
Ongoing play park consultation;
Anti-social behaviour;
Integration of foreign nationals;
Drug related issues;
Lack of youth facilities/programmes;
Slemish College parking/traffic.
The committee would like to thank those councillors who attended the meeting and look forward to working with them more closely moving forward.