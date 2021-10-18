Harryville Residents meet councillors

THE Harryville Residents Association recently hosted a meeting with elected representatives from Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

The committee took this opportunity to introduce themselves to local councillors and also shared the Associations aims & objectives moving forward. A discussion then took place around some of the issues affecting residents in the Harryville area. These included:-

Ongoing play park consultation;

Anti-social behaviour;

Integration of foreign nationals;

Drug related issues;

Lack of youth facilities/programmes;

Slemish College parking/traffic.

The committee would like to thank those councillors who attended the meeting and look forward to working with them more closely moving forward.