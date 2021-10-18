McNulty challenges Finance Minister to fund Albert Basin Park

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has challenged Finance Minister Conor Murphy in the Assembly to deliver funding for the Albert Basin Park Project.

The Newry & Armagh MLA commented:

‘The SDLP have driven the Albert Basin Park Project from the very beginning – we got the Park on Council’s agenda in the first instance, and we’ve driven it through every stage of consideration since. Last week, SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon and her counterpart in the Republic delivered the welcome news of a green light for the Narrow Water Bridge Project, so this week I challenged Finance Minister Conor Murphy on what commitment he would be making to fund the delivery of the Albert Basin Park Project.

‘In responding to my question in the Assembly, the Finance Minister attempted to deflect responsibility away from himself and onto other Ministers - the people of Newry should quite rightly be asking, what is the value in having a local MLA as Finance Minister, if he is unwilling to or incapable of delivering for local people?

‘The people of Newry are demanding a public park; we are the only city in Ireland without such a space. My SDLP colleagues and I will be continuing to drive the Albert Basin Park Project forward – at Council, and in the Assembly. The SDLP will not rest until a 15-acre Park is delivered at the Albert Basin site – that is what the people of Newry want, and we will make sure it is exactly what they get’.