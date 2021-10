DUNGANNON councillors are to meet with DfI Roads in an attempt to tackle the roadwork problems currently impacting the town.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Council’s environment committee on by DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson, pictured right, who said it is a pressing issue currently impacting on every trader, shopper and resident in the town.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper