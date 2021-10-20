Conference hears about the 'small project with a big impact' helping thousands of families

SHAPING Ourselves and Our Children (SOOC), the innovative cross-border parenting programme celebrated the success of their project by presenting evidence on project outcomes at their SOOC ‘Social and Cultural Diversity and Family Life Conference’ last month.

The SOOC programme which is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) was developed by the Lifestart Foundation and its partners: Lifestart Services CLG, Lifestart Supporting Parents Leitrim Sligo and West Cavan CLG, the Dunluce Family Centre, Barnardo's NI ( Strabane) and The Junction.

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Executive Office, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

The conference was held at the City Hotel and guest speakers included Ministers Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney from the Executive Office Northern Ireland, Dr Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children, Ireland, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Mental Health Sciences, Ulster University and Gina McIntyre, CEO of the Special EU Programmes Body.

Minister Humphreys from the Department of Community and Rural Development, Ireland, provided her warmest congratulations through video link.

The event was chaired by Dr Pauline Mc Clenaghan, executive director Lifestart Foundation Ltd and Ms Ursula Birthistle closed the event.

SOOC is an inter-generational programme aimed at promoting reconciliation and good relations by addressing the site where identity, values and social attitudes are initially formed and shaped ie. in the home, where the parent is the key actor and where caregiver/child relationships and interactions are foundational to child development and learning.

Junior Minister Gary Middleton, said: “I want to congratulate The Lifestart Foundation and all the partners who helped deliver the Shaping Ourselves and Our Children project as part of the PEACE IV programme.

"The Lifestart Foundation has 35 years’ experience in delivering quality parenting education and family support. The combined knowledge and expertise of the delivery partners has enabled this important project to be delivered successfully.

"I welcome the evaluation report which will create a legacy for the programme and ensure that the learning from the project can be shared throughout our society.”

Junior Minister Declan Kearney, added: “The Executive is committed to building a shared future for all our people and I’m delighted that The Executive Office has been able to support this innovative PEACE IV initiative.

"Almost 3,000 children and 1,600 parents have participated in, and benefitted from, this project, which will help shape the future of our community.

"The Shaping Ourselves and Our Children project will make a real difference to all involved.

"I congratulate everyone who helped deliver the programme and all the participants for their commitment to creating a more open, tolerant and inclusive society.”

Also remarking on the programme's success, Heather Humphreys TD, said: “I would like to congratulate all those who participated and all the project partners involved in the delivery of this innovative, inter-generational, cross-border EU PEACE IV funded project.

"I am delighted that my department provided matched funding and support for this project which addressed the origins of human values and social attitudes, as well as supporting the bringing together of parents and guardians from various backgrounds.

"I am sure that the supports and learnings of this project will have a long lasting and positive impact on all who participated and contributes to enhanced empathy, understanding and respect for social and cultural diversity.”

The SOOC project aims were to improve community relations by taking an inter-generational approach, working mainly with adults, whose values, actions and parenting practices provide the foundations for child development across all developmental domains - physical, cognitive, emotional and social, including the child’s sense of self and identity, child self-esteem, empathy and a respect for different others.

To date 1,600 parents and almost 3,000 children have benefitted from the SOOC programme.

The SOOC conference highlighted key learning from the project and outlined recommendations on how to maintain the momentum of this innovative approach in parenting support and recognised the value of raising awareness in parents on the importance of their role in early childhood development and in shaping attitudes to others in family and community life.

Welcoming the achievements of the SOOC project, chief executive of the Special EU Programmes Body, Gina McIntyre added: “Many of today’s parents experienced conflict/ troubles related trauma as children, consciously or not, and indeed were raised by parents affected by the violence and loss related to our past. Unfortunately, these experiences are adversely passed on from generation to generation, one of the results being that it affects the capacity of many children to respect diversity and difference.

"The cross border SOOC project has been designed to address this by helping parents to create a home environment that is more conducive to their children’s social and emotional development, and guards against unconscious bias.

"This is one of the fundamental objectives of the PEACE IV Programme and will help to create a more cohesive and forward-looking society.”

For more information on the Shaping Ourselves and Our Children project, contact Mary Holmes, project co-ordinator via email:

mary.holmes@lifestartfoundation.org