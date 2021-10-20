Live practices return for Seven Towers Choir

ON a very pleasant note comes the news this week that Ballymena’s Seven Towers Male Voice Choir has returned for live practice!

There was great delight all round as the men filed into Ballymena Bowling Club on Monday, October 4 - and the it’s great to be back mood was evident in the singing.

For some of the choir members this was the first time in 18 months that they had seen or spoken to each other - even if it was with a face mask and making sure they remained socially distanced!

During this first practice the men were seated a good distance apart making sure everyone was safe.

It did result in reducing the maximum numbers that could be accommodated in the room at one time so that the 1st and 2nd Tenors were only present for the first hour and the combined Bass section in the second hour.

Everyone expressed how great it was to be able to sing along with the piano again, being ably played by our accompanist, Leah Greer and once more listening to detailed instructions from our Musical Director, Rea Sheils.

“This past 18 months has been a difficult time for everyone and the choir is no exception,” outlined a choir spokesman.

“But there is no doubt there were smiles under those masks from those who attended.”

And the choir sends out a special invite!

“If you enjoy singing and would like to come along, we meet every Monday night in the Bowling Club. You will be made very welcome,” concluded the spokesman.