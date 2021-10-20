More people return to work in NMD in September

THE Number of claimants in the Newry and Mourne Couyncil area fell during the monbth of September.

Figures from the Depatment of the Economy show that the total number of claimants in the month was 2,615, a drop of 55 on the previous month.

The number of male claimants was 1,555 with 1,060 females.

The total number of claimants in Northern in September was 48,120.

Figures also reveal that the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in September 2021 was 765,600, an increase of 0.3% over the month and 4.0% over the year. This is 1.6% above the pre COVID total recorded in March 2020.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,831 in September 2021, an increase of 0.4% over the month and 3.8% over the year. The median monthly pay in September 2021 was 4.5% above the value in March 2020.

The number of people on the NI claimant count (experimental) decreased over the month to 47,900 in September 2021. The experimental Claimant Count includes Jobseeker’s Allowance Claimants and those claimants of Universal Credit who were claiming principally for the reason of being unemployed.

The department was notified of 130 confirmed redundancies in September, taking the annual total to 4,730. This total was 63% higher than in the preceding 12-months (2,900). Over the year from 1st October 2020 to 30th September 2021, 4,310 redundancies were proposed, 51% less than in the

previous 12 months.

The latest Labour Force Survey (LFS) estimates relate to June-August 2021 and indicate that, over the quarter, both the employment and unemployment rates increased, while the economic inactivity

rate decreased.

The NI unemployment rate (16+) increased over the quarter (+0.5pps) and over the year (+0.5pps) to 4.1% in June-August 2021. The NI unemployment rate was below the UK rate (4.5%). Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) increased over the quarter (+0.8pps) and was unchanged over the year at 71.1%. The latest employment rate recorded for the whole of the UK was 75.3%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The NI economic inactivity rate (the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work) decreased over the quarter (-1.3pps) and over the year

(-0.3pps) to 25.8%. The NI economic inactivity rate remained above the UK rate (21.1%). Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The total number of weekly hours worked in NI was estimated at 27.1million, an increase of 1.9% on the previous quarter and 7.9% on the equivalent period last year.