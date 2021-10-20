Bloomin' marvellous!

Bloomin' marvellous!

A beautiful wildflower bed in full bloom at Anderson Park in Coleraine.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Coleraine was among the winners at the 2021 Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards.

The town took third place in the Best Small City/Large Town section in the annual competition that recognises the most beautiful displays of flowers and plants across Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I want to congratulate Council’s Estates department who work tirelessly to keep our towns and villages filled with floral colour."

More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle...

