Enterprise Week goes virtual for 2021

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in collaboration with key partners are inviting businesses across the borough to sign up for a series of inspirational podcasts and webinars during Enterprise Week 2021 (8 to 12 November).

Aimed at the whole business sector from budding entrepreneurs to well-established firms, the online podcasts and webinars will focus on resilience, vision and wellbeing as well as the importance of digital platforms to sell, promote and engage with consumers.

Through the week-long initiative, participants will hear about first-hand experiences from industry-respected guests and motivational speakers, providing a wealth of opportunities to gain new insights, acquire new skills and engage in knowledge-sharing throughout the week.

All the events can be viewed online allowing people to watch whether they are in the office, factory or working remotely at home.

Speaking at the launch of Enterprise Week 2021, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, commented, “Enterprise Week is about inspiring businesses and budding entrepreneurs to look for new commercial opportunities.

“This borough is a fantastic place to do business and this is evident in our thriving and diverse economy, which continues to pivot and evolve to overcome challenges and grasp opportunities. Alongside our enterprise partners, we want to foster an even greater culture of enterprise, encouraging more people to take the leap into self employment - turning dreams into reality.

“I would encourage everyone in the local business community and those considering self employment, to sign up and join us online for motivation and inspiration at this year’s Enterprise Week.”

For details on all the free events featured in this year’s Enterprise Week visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterpriseweek