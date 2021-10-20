Health Minister visits Randox testing labs

Health Minister Robin Swann has today thanked local staff for their ongoing role in Covid-19 testing while visiting Randox Laboratories.

During his visit to the testing facility at Randox Science Park on the outskirts of Antrim, the Health Minister heard how the company significantly increased its testing capacity since the beginning of the pandemic.

Following a tour of the facility, Minister Swann, said: “Randox continues to play an important ongoing role in the fight against Covid-19 as part of the National Testing Programme and has enabled thousands of people in Northern Ireland to get tested quickly.

“There is no doubt, that we are in a very fortunate position in Northern Ireland to have companies like Randox. We have seen how the company and its highly skilled and expert workforce have been able to innovate and advance its testing capabilities to greatly support the pandemic. I want to personally thank the staff at Randox for all they have done in helping to keep people safe.”

Minister Swann added: “We are continuing to see a high number of positive cases each day in Northern Ireland which is concerning. Therefore I would again remind people of the importance of getting tested should they develop symptoms. Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, Covid-19 testing remains one of the main pillars of protection against this virus. Please do the right thing.”

Dr Peter FitzGerald, Randox Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Minister Swann to our Covid testing laboratories at the Randox Science Park in Antrim, to witness first-hand the incredible efforts of our hard-working staff, who have been at the forefront of Covid-19 testing since the outset of the pandemic and as such have played a vital role in the global fight against coronavirus.

“Thanks to their ongoing commitment to serve our communities in these difficult times, Randox remains amongst the very largest Covid-19 laboratories in the UK and Europe, and to date has processed almost 20 million tests for the UK National Testing Programme and testing for international travel.

“Randox has built on 40 years of diagnostic experience, and extensive R&D, to provide our extensive Covid-19 testing capabilities and we will continue to support the community and the needs of travellers for as long as that is required. Thereafter we know that diagnostics have a key role in future healthcare, to both prevent disease and optimise its treatment, and will refocus our efforts to that end.”

Since March 2020, Randox has invested a total of £150million in the development of new innovations in testing technology and in the building and equipping of world-class testing laboratories, sample collection clinics, and associated logistics networks. The company has also grown its workforce by more than 850, and continues to recruit across science, manufacturing and customer support.