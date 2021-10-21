Local postal worker puts his 'stamp' on retirement as 43-year career ends

A LOCAL postal worker has certainly 'put his stamp' on his career at the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Omagh, having stepped down from a career spanning over four decades today (Wednesday).

Liam O'Keefe, formerly a resident of Omagh and now living in Convoy, Co Donegal, has completed an impressive 43 years at the Omagh Delivery Office, which is operated by Royal Mail Group Ltd.

Describing his time with the company as "extremely rewarding", the 75-year-old admits that he will miss the daily routine of ensuring the district's parcels and letters reach their destinations.

And you could say that Liam's love for ensuring that post and packages reach their rightful owners runs in the family, as his sons, Paul and Richard, both work for Royal Mail, as does his grandson, Kyle!

Liam, who is husband of Jennifer, began his long career at the delivery office somewhat by chance in February, 1978.

In need of a permanent job, Liam had secured work at Sandholes, Cookstown. However, unenthused by having to make the 54-mile round trip daily in the winter months, he approached the manager of the local sorting office in Omagh enquiring about a job closer to home.

And fate was on his side, as after completing a job application on Tuesday, he was offered a permanent job the very next day, and started working on Thursday!

Forty-three years later, the former Omagh man hasn't looked back.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution yesterday (Tuesday), he said: "It's been very rewarding and I really enjoyed my time here. I wouldn't have stayed so long if I hadn't!

"I took pride in helping people out. If something has gotten lost, 90 per cent of the time we can locate it and sort it out for them.

"It was great to provide such a valuable service for so many years, and it was also great fun coming to work. I got to know so many people during my time here."

Camaraderie

While Liam can look back on the camaraderie and day-to-day routine of with fondness, there are some memories, such as like working through the Troubles, that are poignant.

"The Omagh bomb was such a huge thing for everyone in the town," he reflected. "I was working in the Omagh office at the time, and there were reporters around the town 24-hours-a-day for a week. Photographers were on the roof of the office taking photos of Omagh, and in the background the post was still coming in thick and fast.

"When President Clinton visited Omagh in the aftermath, I remember leading a security guard around and showing him the post boxes, which all had to be sealed, in case a detonator was placed in there.

"The threat of bombs was a day to day reality for us. I remember working in the office when a bomb went off at the Courthouse. The windows came in around us.

"The boss told us to sweep up as best we could and to make sure the mail was dispatched in the morning. That was just how things worked back then. You had to get on with it, and you didn't think about it at the time...but you thought about it afterwards."

Changes

The passing of the years has brought about major changes in Liam's profession. Electronic devices have largely rendered on-paper record keeping obsolete, and the Covid-19 pandemic has saw a major increase in packages for postal workers to sort through.

"Everything is technical now, with electric scanners and other devices to make our job easier," he said. "Back then, everything was recorded on delivery books. There has been major advancements, and it's for the better as the job is much easier now.

"This said, our parcel volume dramatically increased because of Covid-19. People are ordering so much more stuff now, and I would say our parcels have increased by around 300 hundred percent. Sometimes it's hard getting it all squeezed into the van!"

Liam continued: "I don't know what retirement holds, and at the moment I haven't even thought about it! Certainly, I will miss the routine, but I am looking forward to taking it a bit easier. I feel the time is right to hang up the boots."