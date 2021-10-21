Residents' concerns must be addressed says councillor following estate walkabout inspections

THE Department for Infrastructure "needs to engage more with community and elected representatives", according to Omagh town councillor, Barry McElduff.

Speaking after a week of inter-agency estate walkabouts and inspections, Mr McElduff said that the "unwillingness of DfI Roads to participate with councillors and other public bodies in these inspections is not acceptable and is putting communities at a disadvantage since more than 50 per cent of the issues raised are the responsibility of DfI Roads."

"In the past week, 10 estates were the focus of statutory bodies including the Housing Executive and council," said Mr McElduff.

"These estates were inspected for necessary environmental improvements. They were facilitated by Supporting Communities.

"The estates were: Gallow’s Hill, Campsie, Hospital Road, Gortview, Killybrack, Strathroy, Strule Park, Centenary Park, Shandon Park and Lammy.

"Other estates have been inspected in the past and will be included in future schedules, as I understand it."

Mr McElduff said that local community leaders helped to lead the walkabouts and drew attention to specific improvements needed whether that be carriageway condition, ideas for developing amenity spaces, play area equipment, cutting back hedges, blocked gullies, parking management and traffic calming, tidying of pathways, signage and other concerns.

"The scheduled inspections were the first of their kind to be organised by Supporting Communities since the onset of the pandemic over 18 months ago," continued Mr McElduff.

Mr McElduff said that he had been able to attend most of the estate inspections and was assured that there was a councillor presence at those which he missed.

"Our notebooks were full," he continued.

"We listened carefully to the community groups in each case. There is a real value in having an organised residents’ association in an estate.

"Anyone who would like support or help to form such a group should contact Community Services of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the first instance. Telephone 0300 303 1777.

"Our job as elected representatives is to support their lobbying. To represent people and to help communities to find their voice.

"I would like to see Supporting Communities organise similar estate inspections in other parts of Omagh including estates on the Kevlin Road and other parts of the town.

"I have met with DfI officials at County Hall in Omagh this week as a follow-up to some of the traffic management and active travel issues raised with me.

"I have great respect for our local professional colleagues in DfI Roads and I believe that they are very committed to their work, but I also believe that they are heavily under-resourced and short-staffed.

"As councillors, we have supported their case for a greater budget to be able to deliver more local projects.

"At a corporate level, however, I think the Department needs to engage better and more with local communities."