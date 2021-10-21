Student Emma wins UK design title

A BALLYMENA Graphic Design student has been announced as the winner of the prestigious ACA UK & Ireland Award.

Emma Rodgers made it through to be one of the top 20 finalists from thousands of entrants from across the UK & IE in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign & Illustrator.

Finalists demonstrated their proficiency using industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud software to design a poster in just a few hours for Barnardos Ireland, the leading children’s charity.

Emma’s prizes will include a plaque, a Microsoft Surface Go laptop and Surface headphones.

Emma, from Ballymena will graduate from Belfast Met this autumn.

Emma said:“I never imagined that I could have won an award like this.

“My Graphic Design course has really helped me to broaden my skillset and I was particularly inspired by my lecturer Conor McClure’s approach to Art, and he was always there to support me and give good advice.

“Belfast Met facilitated my entry exam to this competition using Photoshop which I passed with really high marks, so I went through to the final.

“This has been an amazing opportunity for me and my future career, and I’m looking forward to taking part in the international competition in November.”

Conor McClure, Lecturer in Graphic Design with Digital Multimedia, confirmed: “Emma has been a fantastic student who has shown a clear flair for illustration and digital art that has featured in her design work throughout the course.

“This award is well deserved and a clear reflection of the hard work she has put into the development of her skills in using software, as well as her ability to work under extreme pressure and critical thinking in dealing with client briefs.

“These are all vital skills that will assist her and she has a very bright future ahead as a designer.

Andrew Flood, Chief Executive Officer at Prodigy Learning, added: “It is an honour to crown the ACA Champion who will represent the region at the virtual ACA World Championship Final in 2021. Certification and participation in this final will stand out on their CVs to employers worldwide as a validation of skills they can use in almost any line of work.

“Congratulations to Emma Rodgers on an incredible achievement.”

Having just completed her HND Graphic Design at Belfast Met, Emma plans to continue studying at university and keep developing her art and portfolio.