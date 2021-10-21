Police issue warning of bogus callers in Omagh area

POLICE in Omagh are advising people to be alert after bogus charity collectors were reported in the area.



The collectors, pertaining to be collecting on behalf of Women’s Aid, were wearing T-shirts printed with the charity’s name.

They were asking for donations and carrying a collection bucket. However, the collectors were not genuine and police were contacted by concerned locals.



Police wish to advise people to check that a charity collection is genuine.



Sergeant Michael Mooney said: “Fake charity collectors prey on your sympathy by asking you to make a donation to a worthy cause.

"A fraudster will either pose as a collector for a charity they’ve made up, or they misuse the name of a genuine, often well-known, charity.



“They may be collecting sponsorship money for an event that they won’t take part in or doesn’t even exist. In any of these cases, the money you donate doesn’t go to charity; the fraudsters keep it for themselves.



“Charities always need to be registered and have a license if they’re collecting in a public place. And, if in any doubt, tell the collector you’ll donate directly to the charity yourself.



“Legitimate charities are worthy of our support – just make sure your support is going to the right places.”



Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a bogus charity collection is asked to report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.



Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/



For further advice and information, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni .