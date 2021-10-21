Suspected cannabis plant discovered in Ederney

POLICE discovered a suspected cannabis factory in Fermanagh yesterday (Wednesday, October 20).

Suspected cannabis plants with a street value of approximately £600,000, were located after officers received reports of a suspected fuel laundering plant in Ederney.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and intent to supply Class B drugs, and they both are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: "We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”