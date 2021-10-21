The Lost World to take over Strabane this Halloween

THERE will be lots of strange and spooky sights in Strabane town centre this Halloween weekend as The Lost World takes over.

On Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 5pm you better keep your eyes peeled as you may discover some strange unwanted characters lurking that have got lost on their way to the 'Awakening in Derry' and have come through the wrong portal, landing in Strabane.

There will be an interactive animation trail, starting at the Alley Theatre, and if you​ follow along you may meet some interesting individuals along the way.

Look out for the 'Wayward Witch' who can tell you all about the characters lost in Strabane and how to gather them up before it's too late.

There are six characters to find including 'The White Lady of the Bann' who has a special riddle to solve before she casts her spell on the town.

See if you can spot the fastest ghost ever - 'The Tullymoan Ghost' - and help him evade the grasp of his arch enemy 'The Soul Catcher'.

Outside McColgan's you might see Mrs Lovett trying to sell her famous pies, made from people!

Shifty barber Sweeney Todd is helping her look for her next victim, but if you can solve the riddle hidden in their song/monologue, then they will soon be sent back to the Awakening.

And don't forget to keep an eye out for Half Hung McNaughton outside Harley's. Listen to his story and don't forget to catch his riddle at the end.

Along the way you'll also spot some amazing dinosaurs including 'Gorm' the 25-foot-long Triceratops, 'Jay' the 15-year-old T-Rex, 'Echo' - the youngest of the Velociraptors, 'Baby Blue' who is the eldest of the 'Raptors and daughter of a very famous movie star named Blue, 'Sastá' the gentle and caring herbivore, and the feisty 'Baby Roxy' - stay away as he does bite!

There will also be a special dino mobile museum packed with real skulls, teeth, claws and much more.

If that wasn't enough, make sure you're in Abercorn Square on Saturday at 1.30pm to catch the frighteningly fantastic SPARK LED Drummers.

Back by popular demand, this is street theatre at its finest with a magical live music movement and spectacular lighting performance.

There will also be live music, a food quarter, arts and crafts, and street performers and live shows, so don't miss out!

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged everyone to pay a visit on Halloween weekend.

"It will be spooky Strabane this weekend as the town centre is overtaken by The Lost World. You just don't know what ghastly and ghoulish sights you might see," he said.

"It's also fantastic to have SPARK back. It's a very special show and certainly one that's not to be missed.

"With the dinosaurs also making their way through the town, there's guaranteed to be a fantastic Halloween atmosphere, so I'd really encourage all families to get themselves into Strabane to enjoy the vast Halloween activities that we have planned."

You can find out more about the full programme on derryhalloween.com

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, the Executive Office, Translink, Donegal County Council and the North West Development Fund.