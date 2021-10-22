Best Property announce exciting new acquisition in Warrenpoint

Best Property Services have announced the acquisition of Eoin Lawless Estate Agents, Warrenpoint, Co. Down.

Best Property Services, the longest established property agency in Newry City, is set to expand its portfolio by acquiring Eoin Lawless Estate Agents this month and enhancing its reach into South Down.

Eoin Lawless Estate Agents was first opened in 2000, and has since become a leading brand in Residential sales and Commercial property services in the Warrenpoint and the South Down area.

Mr Lawless, Chartered Surveyor, said: “I’m delighted that Best Property Services have acquired our business and added to their already impressive portfolio. In recent years our practice has been expertly managed and developed by Christine O’Brien and supported by Tim O’Brien, who together have consolidated an enviable client list. We look forward to seeing the future development of the business, under the banner of Best Property Services and we wish them every success.”

Residential Sales Advisor Olivia Best will head up the newly titled office in Church Street supported by a team of residential sales advisors, commercial property experts and valuers based in the company’s Hill Street Newry headquarters.

Olivia Best said: “We’ve had a growth plan in place for some time, but COVID unfortunately delayed our plans. I’m delighted today that we can officially celebrate our acquisition of Eoin Lawless Estate Agents and I look forward to working with the team here during the transition period.”

Garry Best, MD of Best Property Services added: “I’m delighted today that we can officially celebrate our acquisition of Eoin Lawless Estate Agents. Eoin and I have often worked together and sometimes occupied opposite sides of a deal - throughout I’ve always had great respect for him and his colleagues. I’m delighted to expand Best Property Services further into South Down with a firm base here in Warrenpoint.”

Best Property Services are a fifth generation family business with over 130 years expertise in residential and commercial services. The company most recently welcomed Olivia and Kyle Best to the team, who both worked in property sales in London & Dublin before taking up the reins of the family business.