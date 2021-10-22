Council launches 'Spend It Local' Campaign to support Enniskillen and Omagh town centres

FERMANAGH Omagh District Council has launched a ‘Spend It Local’ campaign for Enniskillen and Omagh to support the town centre recovery plans and encourage support for the local economy.

The new campaign has been developed to support the ‘Spend Local’ initiative launched in September by the Department for the Economy, providing £100 vouchers to adults over 18 to support local businesses.

The ‘Spend It Local’ campaign will be delivered during October and November and will utilise the new place brands of ‘Enniskillen Island town, naturally welcoming’ and ‘Inspired by Omagh – the heart of Tyrone’.

The place brands showcase the richness and special nature of each town as a place to shop, relax, and socialise.

Commenting on the launch of the ‘Spend it Local’ campaign and the benefit to the local economy, chair of Fermanagh Omagh District Council, councillor Errol Thompson, said: "Fermanagh and Omagh District Council welcomes the Department of the Economy Spend Local scheme which will bring valuable support and footfall to our local businesses across the district.

"Our town centres have much to offer the discerning shopper and the combination of excellent hospitality venues, retail outlets, tourism and visitor attractions and accommodation, affords residents with an excellent opportunity to “spend local” in a variety of settings.

"Coronavirus has had an unprecedented and detrimental impact on our local economy.

"Businesses have witnessed a change in shopper behaviour patterns as the restrictions imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19 over the past 18 months have resulted in a significant increase in online shopping.

"I commend our local businesses for their resilience during what has been an incredibly challenging 18 months.

"Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has, in the past, supported and will continue to support town centre recovery, creating the conditions for economic growth.

"I am confident that the local community will support this campaign and will spend local to support local and in so doing, help the long term viability of local business as they continue to recover.”

Businesses are encouraged to use the marketing assets in their own marketing campaigns to amplify the message of Spend it Local.

The marketing assets can be downloaded by visiting www.fermanagh

omagh.com