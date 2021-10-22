Over 130 pothole damage claims from motorists in council area

A TOTAL of 134 drivers in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area have this year claimed for damage caused to their vehicles due to potholes, new figures reveal.

Between January 1 and August 31 this year, a total of 1,916 vehicle damage claims due to potholes were reported to Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Its Lisburn and Castlereagh roads office received the most claims at 274.

In Fermanagh and Omagh, the 'East' office received 104 claims, while the 'West' office received 30 claims.

In the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, there were 233 claims in total.

Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor, Bert Wilson, said "more urgency" was required in addressing potholes.

"I recently broke a spring on my vehicle on the Ballynahatty Road - one which I reported three weeks earlier," he said.

"You pay your road tax and expect to get service.

"There have been a few dangerous potholes which have thankfully been sorted out.

"But I find it very difficult to get speaking to a Roads Service officer. You often wonder if you're being ignored.

"I have asked to meet with Roads Service officials so that I can show them some of the worst affected roads, but I haven't received a reply yet. There needs to be easier access to DfI staff.

"Some of the roads I have reported are in a bad state - they are a total disgrace and would destroy the tyres on your car. There doesn't seem to be any urgency in fixing them.

"There was also an incident on the Gorticashel Road in which a driver damaged his wheel, it cost him quite a bit to get it repaired, but his application for compensation was refused.

"Drivers should not have to even claim compensation. Why should they have their car damaged?

"And there's a reluctance to compensate them, to receive money they're entitled to."

Alliance infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir said the news that nearly 2,000 claims have been brought as a result of the dire state of roads must act as a “wake-up call” for the DfI to “sort out its act and get more tarmac laid over the months and years ahead."

DfI said it continues to inspect roads routinely on a cyclical basis.

It said: “Any defects identified during these inspections, which meet current intervention criteria levels will be scheduled for repair on a prioritised basis in accordance with the department's current road maintenance standards.

“Earlier this year the Minister announced her high level budget commitments for the new financial year which included a capital investment of £223.1m in our road network.

"This included £17m funding for the Roads Recovery Fund which will be used to address areas of greatest need across the road network, of which £15m is specifically directed towards rural roads.

“There has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of our road network for a significant number of years and many rural roads in particular are in need of repairs.

"Minister has therefore increased the Rural Roads allocation for the current year to £15m from £10m in 2020/21 representing a 50 per cent budget increase, reflecting her commitment to continue this important work to benefit rural communities.”