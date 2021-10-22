Former jockey accused of historical sex charges bailed

A FORMER jockey accused of a catalogue of historical offences including rape and false imprisonment has been granted High Court bail.

Jonathan James Creswell (33) whose address cannot be published at this time, faces a total of 10 charges, spanning a 14 year period.

These comprise three counts of rape, two each of assault and indecent assault, as well as single counts of grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Two counts of rape allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2008, and the third between 2010 and 2013.

The majority of indecent and physical assaults allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2008, with false imprisonment between 2009 and 2011.

Finally between 2014 and 2016, it is alleged Creswell unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm.

From roughly 2004, police believe Creswell was in relationships with several women at the same time, when he resided in Caledon, County Tyrone. He came into contact with more women while working as a jockey at a stable yard in nearby Tynan, some of whom were very young.

A complainant has alleged she was aged 12 when she first encountered Creswell there. He allowed her to ride horses there that other jockeys would not and this made her feel special.

He encouraged her to keep this a secret and then began separating her from others. She claims he began paying her compliments which then moved to kissing, sexual touching and there were incidents and culminated in him allegedly raping her in a stable.

There were also reports of significant jealousy and on one occasion the complainant had failed to answer her phone. Back at the stable yard it is alleged Creswell lashed her with a whip and beat her severely.

He later phoned her and said the beating would, “learn her to answer her phone.”

Other women have raised concerns over Creswell’s behaviour and it was stressed he was jailed for brutal offences against a previous partner.

“The modus operandi is replicated from that instance and with a number of other women, and it is believed there are more victims,” the court heard.

“The control the defendant has over these women and what he has done in the past gives cause for concern of what he may do if released. The pattern is the same - controlling phones, isolating them from others, then physical, emotional and sexual abuse.”

It was contented Creswell demonstrates “narcissism and behaves in a way which he expects women not to… Police are concerned about the control of these women if he is released.”

It also emerged investigating officers are engaging with An Garda Siochana around reports of similar issues in the Republic of Ireland.

A defence barrister questioned the reliability of witness evidence pointing to instances of lying in respect of other matters.

Arguing Creswell bail should be released the defence said, “I take issue with a great deal of what the prosecution has said. My client was already on strict bail and breached no terms. In addition, if police were so concerned of risk to women, why didn’t they arrest him long before they did?”

Social Services also submitted a report which asserted Creswell to be “a very dangerous man” but Mr Justice Larkin felt this had to be contextualised.

He decided bail could be granted but ordered Creswell not to leave the county of his bail address and must sign with police five times per week.