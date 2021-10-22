Planetarium sets out its stall for the next five years

A NEW and ambitious new five-year strategy for Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) could be “game changing” both locally and nationally.

That’s according to Archbishop John McDowell, Chair of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) Board of Governors, who welcomed invited guests to the Planetarium to formally launch the 2021-2026 strategy.

In his opening address Archbishop McDowell reflected on how impressed he has been since taking up the role of Chair in April 2020.

Commenting on the advancements he has seen he said: “I am impressed by the drive and enthusiasm of Professor Michael Burton and his team and the scale and ambition of the plan to ensure AOP’s long-term viability and sustainability.

“It is exciting to know the valuable outcomes AOP can potentially deliver in terms of economic, educational and community benefits.

“I truly believe that if AOP are able to harness the necessary resources to work collaboratively with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in the co-development of the Armagh Leisure Village and Armagh Science and Education facilities, it will be game changing not only for the local community but the whole of Northern Ireland.”

