Untimely end in 'the dark continent'

Untimely end in 'the dark continent'

John James Simpson

ALMOST 100 years ago, a Cabragh man left for Africa to seek his fortune, only to meet a grisly fate in 'the dark continent'.


The exploits of John James Simpson were featured in the Courier this month in 1996 – 25 years ago. They made for interesting reading then and we are once again publishing the article for our readers.


John James Simpson, the manager of a gold mine, was killed by an elephant on 9th September 1926 in French Equatorial Africa - today the countries of Chad, the Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, and Gabon - while on a big game hunt.


Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130