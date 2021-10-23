£65,000 seized by PSNI during Newry raids

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have seized approximately £65,000 worth of cash during two searches in the Newry area on Friday (October 22nd).

The searches were part of a proactive Nationwide investigation into Organised Crime led by the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector McCamley said. “This search is further evidence of the commitment of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity.

“Drugs cause misery to users and their families and the proceeds of their sale very often go to fund violent activity.

